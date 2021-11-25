AN inquest has opened into the death of a taxi driver with the case at the centre of a murder investigation.

Taxi Driver Ali Asghar Malik, 39, Stabbed to Death in Rochdale

Ali Asghar Malik, 39, was taken to hospital after being attacked on Queensway in Rochdale on Saturday October 30.

He died in hospital 15 days later on Sunday, November 14.

Ali Asghar Malik belonged to Kotli and was running an internet cafe business in the Kolti with name “Street light”. He moved to UK back in 2009/2010 on student visa and got settled there.

Two men from Oldham have since been charged with murder.

On Monday morning at Rochdale Coroner’s Court, an inquest into Mr Asghar’s death was opened by coroner Catherine

McKenna.

The court heard that shortly before 5am on Saturday, October 30, Mr Asghar, was driving two passengers on Queensway.

The taxi came to a stop outside a Shell garage.

Moments later the two passengers got out of the car and “violently assaulted” Mr Asghar, according to senior police coroner’s officer, Paul Lever.

Mr Asghar was taken to the Royal Oldham Hospital with serious injuries and was then transferred to Salford Royal Hospital before he died.

A further review into the inquest will take place in December.

Connor McPartland, 20, of Hollins Road, Oldham has been charged with murder.

Martin Treacy, 18, of Gawsworth Close, Oldham has also been charged with murder.

Both men appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 18.

They will appear at Manchester Crown Court for their first hearing in January next year.