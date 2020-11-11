Tax Department Takes notice of Extravagant Wedding of Industrialists in Lahore

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday took notice of the extravagant wedding of the daughter of a prominent Gujranwala industrialist, the video of which making rounds on social media.

As per details, the FBR issued notice to Gujranwala based industrialist and asked to submit a reply by November 16.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, the wedding took place in Lahore from November 5 to 7.

A notice, under section 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, has been issued to the above in order to ascertain withholding tax and legal action will be taken accordingly, the FBR stated.

For the past few days, the video of the extravagant wedding of a prominent Gujrawala industrialist’s daughter’s in Lahore is making rounds on social media.

Master Tiles owner’s daughter and Jalal & Sons’ son have tied the knot and as it appears, the elite Pakistani family wedding has become the talk of the town. Social media users have a lot to say about it.

Unzila tied the knot with Jalal Sons owner’s son. Both sides threw massive and grand functions. Many celebrities were

also spotted attending these events that have now become the talk of the town.

The bride and groom had none other than Maulana Tariq Jameel to conduct their Nikah ceremony. And other famous personalities like Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information, Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan, was also present at the events.

Unzila Mehmood’s baraat was held at Rosa Blanca Club in Lahore and the decor was arranged by KS Concepts.

Many Pakistani celebs also attended the Mehendi event. Singers including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, and Abrar-ul-Haq were also present at the event.

social media users caught glimpse of the grandly lavish event, they were quick to call them out for showing off their wealth. Many were quite furious over the expenditure which they could have instead spent on an orphanage or poor people who need help.

Jalal & Sons threw a big fat wedding in times when our people are facing financial troubles due to the pandemic. People are struggling with their basic needs, and seeing this extravagant wedding, netizens absolutely lost it. Well, of course, having such a lavish wedding in such an atmosphere was not going to make anyone happy. It is rather offensive, to be precise.