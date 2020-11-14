Tax Department Completes Investigation of ‘Pakistan’s Most Expensive Wedding’

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed its inquiry into “Pakistan’s most expensive wedding”.

The FBR has directed the businessman to explain the source of income, after which his withholding tax will be ascertained and a legal action will be followed if tax evasion is found.

According to the tax body’s investigation, the man who runs a business of tiles under the name of “Master Tiles” spent 150 million rupees on a luxurious country club in provincial capital of Lahore which he booked for 120 days for wedding festivity, the report quoted sources as having said.

Apart from it, 20 million rupees were given to an event management company for arrangements at the wedding, and the same amount of money was spent on decorations and flowers, the report said, adding that another 10 million and 9.5 million rupees were used for fireworks and photography respectively.

FBR was also investigating a sum of Rs15 million paid to a popular singer who performed at the event.

Master Tiles owner’s daughter and Jalal & Sons’ son have tied the knot and as it appears, the elite Pakistani family wedding has become the talk of the town. Social media users have a lot to say about

Unzila tied the knot with Jalal Sons owner’s son. Both sides threw massive and grand functions. Many celebrities were also spotted attending these events that have now become the talk of the town.

The bride and groom had none other than Maulana Tariq Jameel to conduct their Nikah ceremony. And other famous personalities like Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information, Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan, was also present at the events.

Unzila Mehmood’s baraat was held at Rosa Blanca Club in Lahore and the decor was arranged by KS Concepts.

Many Pakistani celebs also attended the Mehendi event. Singers including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, and Abrar-ul-Haq were also present at the event.

social media users caught glimpse of the grandly lavish event, they were quick to call them out for showing off their wealth. Many were quite furious over the expenditure which they could have instead spent on an orphanage or poor people who need help.

Jalal & Sons threw a big fat wedding in times when our people are facing financial troubles due to the pandemic. People are struggling with their basic needs, and seeing this extravagant wedding, netizens absolutely lost it. Well, of course, having such a lavish wedding in such an atmosphere was not going to make anyone happy. It is rather offensive, to be precise.