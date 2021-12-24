Tauseef Malik Owner of Mr T’s Restaurant To Give Free Meals on XMAS in Bradford

A FAMOUS Bradford restaurant will be helping those in need by giving out free meals on Christmas Day.

Mr T’s, on Great Horton Road, will provide a meal from 11am to 3pm this Saturday, which owner Tauseef Malik said is their way of ‘giving back to the community’.

The meal will include a burger (beef, chicken or veggie), chips and a drink.

Mr Malik, who is also known as Mr T, said: “For the last three years we here at Mr T’s have

been doing Christmas meals for the homeless and less privileged.

“We usually give around 300 meals on Christmas Day. We really feel this is the best time to give back to the community and to help those who need it the most, so that this Christmas everyone has food on the table at such a special time.

“When Covid kicked in a lot of people were affected by the pandemic and lost their jobs. This is our way of giving back to the community.”

On Christmas Day, the food will be given out from 11am to 3pm across Mr T’s three branches in Bradford, Batley and Leeds.