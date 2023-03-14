Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, has been convicted of unlawfully killing Somaiya Begum after her body was found dumped on wasteland off Fitzwilliam Street, on the outskirts of the city centre, on July 6 last year.

Taroos Khan, 53, Found Guilty of Brutal Murder of His Niece Somaiya Begum in Bradford

She was discovered with an 11cm-long sharpened metal woodwork implement – stuck in her chest.

The 52-year-old had denied murdering Miss Begum, who was aged 20, of Binnie Street, Barkerend, Bradford on, or around June 25, 2022, but has admitted to disposing of her body.

Khan will now be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday) after the jury’s deliberations had entered a third day and almost nine-and-a-half hours.

Trial judge, The Honourable Justice Neil Garnham, told the jury at 2pm today (Tuesday) that he would accept a majority verdict, which at least 10 of the jurors could agree upon, after they had been deliberating for almost nine hours over the course of three days.

The jury returned with a unanaimous verdict at just before 2.50pm today. A woman sitting

in the public gallery could be heard crying when the verdict was reached in court.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told jurors they may hear the murder explained in terms of an “inappropriately named honour killing”.

But Jason Pitter KC added: “Whatever it was… it was not honourable.”

Mr Pitter said Ms Begum’s uncle, Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed her at her home in Binnie Street, Barkerend, Bradford, on June 25 last year.

He said: “She had met a traumatic death following a violent attack at her home.”

Mr Pitter said Khan “bundled up” his niece’s body and it was “dumped and left to rot and decompose on wasteland like rubbish, such that she was not recognisable”.

The court heard that Miss Begum’s father – the defendant’s brother, Mohammed Yaseen Khan – had been made subject to a Forced Marriage Protection Order after he tried to make his daughter marry her cousin in Pakistan, when she was 16 years old.

The jury was told that Yaseen Khan was “furious” that Miss Begum reported him to the police over the attempted forced marriage and was “incandescent with rage”.

But today, the jury found Mohammed Khan guilty of murder. He will be sentenced tomorrow.