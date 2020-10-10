Tara, 30, from Leeds Flying to Dubai with £2MILLION Cash Arrested At Heathrow

Tara Hanlon, 30, from Yorkshire was caught in Heathrow, trying to board on a flight to Dubai

Border Force officers found £1.9 million cash stashed inside Hanlon’s five suitcases

Hanlon was arrested alongside another woman, 28, from Doncaster, and an investigation was launched by the National Crime Agency (NCA)

Hanlon was remanded in custody ahead of her appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on November 5

Tara Hanlon, 30, from Leeds, was stopped by Border Force at Heathrow’s Terminal 2 at around 8pm on Saturday, October 3.

Border Force officers searched her luggage and found £1.9million in cash – the

largest money detection seen so far in 2020.

She was charged with money laundering and appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates Court on October 5. The other woman has been released under investigation.

Chris Philp, Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts, said: ‘This is the largest individual cash seizure at the border so far in 2020 and I am delighted with the efforts of Border Force officers.

‘Preventing the export of undeclared cash from the UK is a vital step in clamping down on organised criminal gangs.

Hanlon, who previously lived in Donegal, was remanded in custody ahead of her appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on November 5.