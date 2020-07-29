Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza announced on Wednesday that they were resigning from their posts.

Tania Aidrus Left Google Join PM Khan as Special Assistant, Resigns Amid Her Dual Nationality

Their resignations come days after the opposition lambasted the government following the latter’s move to make public details of the assets and dual nationalities of 20 advisers and special assistants to the prime minister.

Two notifications issued by the Cabinet Division said Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted both Aidrus and Mirza’s resignations.

Aidrus said she was resigning from her post due to recent criticism levelled against her and the government because of her dual citizenship.

Sharing her resignation letter on Twitter, Tania wrote, “Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan. In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability.”

Tania left her job of 12 years at Google where she served in various leadership roles, her last one being “Director, Product, Payments for Next Billion Users”, to join Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan initiative in February, and was appointed SAPM for the same purpose.

According to sources, this resignation was on the cards for close to two months, which is when Jahangir Khan Tareen was practically ousted from the party due to the sugar crisis probe and was the one who arranged the first meeting between Aidrus and PM Imran last year that materialised into the latter’s vision for ‘Digital Pakistan’.

Sources privy to the development said that PM’s

Principal Secretary Azam Khan invited the former SAPM to his office this morning, where PM’s Adviser on Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar was also present. There she was asked to sign the resignation letter.

When Tania protested and asked to speak to the prime minister, she was told that this resignation was not optional, that she had to sign it and the PM would not be able to speak to her. Therefore, while the letter points to criticism on Aidrus’s foreign nationality being the chief reason for her resignation, the actual motives behind her removal are much different.

Rumours of difficulties between Tania and CEO of National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah are also not unheard of. Sources privy to the progress of Digital Pakistan revealed that there was an expectation from Tania that she would arrange funding from international donors such as World Bank for Digital Pakistan but no such deals were ever finalized. These reasons also contributed to her being removed.

Last month, Profit published a report in which the role and status of a non-profit organization by the name of “Digital Pakistan Foundation” (DPF) was questioned as it had on its board Tania Aidrus, Jehangir Khan Tareen and Careem CEO Mudassar Sheikha. That the company was registered as a separate entity under with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) exactly one week prior to her appointment as the SAPM, raised concerns of a conflict of interest as the DPF was created to compliment the Digital Pakistan Initiative (DPI) that would come directly under the Prime Minister’s Office, headed by Tania Aidrus. According to a report by ARY, Tania was unable to satisfy the PM on the role and circumstances under which the DPF was created and was therefore removed from here SAPM role.