The Pakistan’s tallest woman, Zainab Bibi, who was 7 feet 2 inches tall, and in 2003, was named the world’s tallest woman in the Guinness Book of World Records died of heart attack at the age 46.

Tallest Woman Zainab Bibi Who Lived On Benefits In UK Died of Hunger in Pakistan

She belonged to Rajana, a place in Toba Tek Singh, Punjab and had been suffering from diabetes and osteoporosis.

According to her relatives, Zainab’s height started increasing rapidly when she was 15 and by the time she was 20, it reached 7 feet and 2 inches. She had six sisters.

She first got noticed when she was invited to the PTV’s popular show Neelam Ghar hosted by Tariq Aziz in 1998.

In 2003, she was declared the world’s tallest woman by the Guinness Book of World Record.

After that, she was invited to different countries and visited 15 of them, including UK, France, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Through public appearances in the country and abroad, she earned money.

While in UK she lived in a council house in Stockport, Cheshire, and claimed £40 a week in benefits, and gave multiple applications to Home office to allow her to stay in UK since she first arrived in 2006.

Back in 2008, she sought asylum in the UK on political grounds, but her plea was turned down.

She alleged she would

be attacked in Pakistan because of her size. She said youths there had thrown stones at her, pulled at her clothing and broke her wrist. Her claim were rejected.

Zainab had mentioned about her terrible financial conditions while giving an interview to a leading daily last year. She further spoke on how her sister sells pakoras to make ends meet and run her family.

While talking to a private news channel in 2017, she said that she was striving to make ends meet owing to her illness and lack of financial cooperation from the government.

She told she was spending her days by using insulin and was even unable to go to hospital as she cannot travel by a bus or a rickshaw due to tallness and in critical illness she was forced to hire an ambulance to reach hospital.

Zainab met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif when he was in exile and living in Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah. During the meeting, Nawaz promised her if he came into power again, he would approve a stipend for her, besides other facilities.

However, Nawaz fulfilled the promise in 2017 when she reminded her of his commitment through the media and sent a Rs2 million cheque for her which was delivered to her on April 12.

Zainab had five and remained single until her death in 2018, her height and poor financial conditions were hurdle in her marriage.