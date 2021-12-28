Talks Being Held with UK Authorities for Nawaz’s Extradition: Fawad Ch

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday asserted that the incumbent government will have former prime minister Nawaz Sharif extradited from the United Kingdom as the “accused will not return by himself”.

“Talks were being held with the UK authorities for the extradition of the accused,” the information minister said while addressing a post-Cabinet press conference in Islamabad.

The federal minister further stated that talks of overthrowing the PIT-led federal government had taken place before and were still ongoing.

His statement came after PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq’s prediction that the country’s political arena would soon witness a “major event” — which has sent many in a tizzy, fuelling speculations as to what was implied in the politician’s cryptic statement.

The prediction followed right after Ayaz’s speech at an event, wherein he had made the announcement that Nawaz was returning to Pakistan soon.

Referring to the opposition’s alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement – Fawad asked, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also announced a march, but what happened?”

“Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have harmed the country and because of that the incumbent government had to approach the IMF. The Sicilian Mafia was exposed in the Rana Shamim case,” he added.

Jokhio’s murder case

Briefing about other decisions of the cabinet today, Fawad

Chaudhry announced that the federal cabinet had approved forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the murder of Nazim Jokhio.

He said that efforts were made to compromise Jokhio’s murder investigation which was unacceptable. Hence, the federal cabinet has decided to form a JIT on the matter, which would include officials from police, intelligence agencies and civil and armed forces.

Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death by PPP MPA Jam Awais in Malir’s Memon Goth for preventing the MPA’s foreign guests from hunting the protected Houbara Bustard by posting their videos on social media.

Fawad Hussain, talking to media today, said the cabinet has directed the Punjab government to launch a massive action against smuggling and hoarding of Urea to end artificial shortage of the commodity. He expressed the belief that situation would eb improved in next 48 hours.

Fawad further said the cabinet also approved publication of tax directory of parliamentarians for the year 2019 to ensure transparency as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Ex-post facto sanction was granted to a water project for the people of Gwadar.

He said the cabinet approved sending of Covid related medical equipment worth 23 million rupees to Cuba. Fawad said the cabinet also approved appointment of senior officer of the Information Ministry Asim Khichi as Executive Member of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.