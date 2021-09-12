Taliban deny Pakistan’s involvement in Afghanistan

 The Taliban has denied Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan’s affairs, saying that the country has never interfered in our affairs.

According to the details, the spokesman of the Afghan Taliban named Zabiullah Mujahid said that no country including Pakistan has interfered in our affairs while propaganda on Pakistan’s intervention has been going on for 20 years.

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid added that the propaganda regarding Pakistan’s intervention was baseless while no one could prove that our actions

had benefited Pakistan.

“We have fought all over the world for the independence of Afghanistan,” the Afghan Taliban spokesman said. “Our goal is to solve the problems of the Afghan people. We want to walk and work with the world,” he added.

Earlier, the Taliban announced the formation of a new government with Muhammad Ahsan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani as deputy prime minister.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced the 33 officials in his new government yesterday, saying Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid would be Afghanistan’s interim defense minister.

