A MAN has been arrested in Turkey and is in the process of being extradited back to the UK in connection with the death of Bradford bus driver Asghar Badshah.

Tahir Syed To Be Extradited from Turkey over Asghar Badshah’s Murder in UK

The man, named Tahir Syed, is believed to have been oversees for two years following the alleged kidnapping and killing of Mr Badshah.

However, T&A sources told us in early January he had been tracked down and arrested in Turkey and is awaiting extradition back to the UK in connection with the case.

In January, West Yorkshire Police said they could “neither

confirm nor deny” the man had been arrested in connection with the case at the time, and provided no further updates when approached again by the T&A.

Mr Badshah’s body was found in a derelict former bank in Commercial Street, Batley, on December 29, 2019.

This was almost a month after popular bus driver Mr Badshah, 39, was kidnapped in Mayo Road in Bradford.

Qaisar Shah, 37, of Mayo Crescent, Bradford, Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, of French’s Wells, Woking, and Liam Buckley, 34, of Sunningdale, Berkshire, have all admitted conspiracy to kidnap Mr Badshah.

Shah has also admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to acquire criminal property. Sobia Syed, 37, of Henna Close, Great Horton, also admitted conspiracy to acquire criminal property.