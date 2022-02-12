A chip shop car thief who stole a Vauxhall with a child inside and then ran down his mother.

Tahir Mahmood Stole Car with Child Inside and Ran Down His Mum in Walsall

Drug user Tahir Mahmood yelled at the 15-year-old to ‘get the out of the car’ before threatening to drive off with him during the ‘shocking’ ordeal.

The 41-year-old jumped behind the wheel of the Vauxhall Crossland after the boy’s mum left her son inside the unlocked car while she went to grab a takeaway.

The teenager was so distraught by Mahmood’s threats he burst into tears and had a panic attack.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard mum Sarah Chetwynd went inside the Black Country chip shop, leaving her son and her adult nephew in the car.

She was with her sister at Walsall’s Mr Chips, in Bloxwich Road, when Mahmood rushed into her car on September 20 last year.

He shouted “get the out of the car now” before the pair hurried out of the vehicle at about 6.45pm, prosecutor Andrew Wilkins said.

Ms Chetwynd rushed out of the chip shop and triedto stop Mahmood from driving off but he struck her with the car and knocked her to the ground.

Mr Wilkins said: “The parents who are in the takeaway hear the commotion, they run out to see what’s going on.

“They see Mahmood driving the vehicle at some speed in Bloxwich Road and Essex Road.

“Ms Chetwynd tries to stop the vehicle leaving. She stands in the road and is hit by the vehicle.”

Mahmood then drove off before crashing into an Audi A4 with such force it span and ended up facing in the wrong direction.

The defendant fled the scene following the collision but was later arrested after being

pointed out by a passer-by.

He then became ‘abusive and aggressive’ towards police, kicking them and threatening to bite officers.

Ms Chetwynd said the ordeal left her feeling ‘shocked’.

In a statement, she said: “It initially left me fearing for my life. I’m scared this will cause me post-traumatic stress in the future.”

Her son was left terrified he would be kidnapped and was left in tears, which caused his asthma symptoms to flare and triggered a panic attack.

Andrew Baker, defending, said Mahmood returned to drug use after the breakdown of his marriage.

He took the vehicle ‘intending to crash’, the court was told on January 28.

Mahmood had 14 convictions for 48 offences, with ‘the bulk’ of them driving-related.

Sentencing, Judge Rhona Campbell told him: “You got into that car and drove away, swearing and shouting. They left the vehicle in a state of significant upset and distress.

“You then started driving the vehicle at some speed.

“You collided into Ms Chetwynd without any slowing or stopping. She was knocked to the ground.”

The father also ‘firebombed’ a Volkswagen Passat on July 22 last year, the court heard.

Mahmood got his daughter to fill a petrol can at a Shell garage in Stoke-on-Trent.

He was then spotted outside a shop in a ‘dishevelled state’ asking a passer-by to purchase bottles of water for him at about 10pm.

The defendant was captured on CCTV filling water bottles with petrol and putting ‘something white’ in the top of each one.

He then tossed them over the fence, with three of them hitting the vehicle.

The car – which was destroyed – had recently been bought for £800, with the owner spending £400 on repairs before it was set alight.

Mahmood, of Parkhouse Street, Stoke on Trent, was jailed for five years and three months.