Syra Yousaf Caps Back at Haters After Her Unfiltered Picture

Model turned actress Syra Yousaf has reacted to social media users criticizing her unfiltered picture.
Saira Yousaf shared a special story on her Instagram about the photo her sister and beautician Palwasha Yousuf posted on her Instagram. The picture shows the Chalay Thay Sath actress getting a makeover.
The users, however, decided to mock the actual skin texture of an actress, and unable to understand that women deal with pores, patches, acne, pigmentation issues, citizens decided to criticise her.
Some people thought her face really looks weird without make-up, some people said her skin is imperfect and some people called her skin dull.
The actress reacted to the criticism positively and posted another new picture of herself on an Instagram story without any filter or makeup. Posting an unfiltered, makeup-free selfie of her, Syra wrote: “I really like my skin.”
Originally a model, Yousuf started as VJ at MTV Pakistan hosting Bheja Fry and Most Wanted. She made
On 21 October 2012, she married Shehroz Sabzwari, son of actor Behroze Sabzwari in a private nikah ceremony in Karachi. Their daughter, Nooreh, was born in 2014. In December 2019, the couple announced their separation and got divorced in February 2020 she announced this on Instagram.