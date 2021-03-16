Syra Yousaf Caps Back at Haters After Her Unfiltered Picture

Model turned actress Syra Yousaf has reacted to social media users criticizing her unfiltered picture.

Saira Yousaf shared a special story on her Instagram about the photo her sister and beautician Palwasha Yousuf posted on her Instagram. The picture shows the Chalay Thay Sath actress getting a makeover.

The users, however, decided to mock the actual skin texture of an actress, and unable to understand that women deal with pores, patches, acne, pigmentation issues, citizens decided to criticise her.

Some people thought her face really looks weird without make-up, some people said her skin is imperfect and some people called her skin dull.

The actress reacted to the criticism positively and posted another new picture of herself on an Instagram story without any filter or makeup. Posting an unfiltered, makeup-free selfie of her, Syra wrote: “I really like my skin.”

Originally a model, Yousuf started as VJ at MTV Pakistan hosting Bheja Fry and Most Wanted. She made

her acting debut in Hum TV serial Mera Naseeb. In 2012, she appeared in the serial Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay with her husband Shehroz Sabzwari a remake of the Pakistani serial “Tanahaiyan” alongside Marina Khan, Badre Khalil, and Behroze Sabzwari. The next year, she began playing the role of Aleena in Darmiyan. She acted in a drama serial titled Pasheman as Zartaasha with her husband on Express Entertainment. She was supposed to have made her film debut with the 2015 film Love You Babylicious, and was later booked to appear in Jawad Bashir’s next film, Teri Meri Love Story, opposite Salman Shahid, Mohib Mirza and Mohsin Abbas Haider. She made her film debut in a project by the Hot Water Bottles production house, titled Chalay Thay Sath. Her next film Project Ghazi was released in 2019, which emerged as a critical and commercial failure

On 21 October 2012, she married Shehroz Sabzwari, son of actor Behroze Sabzwari in a private nikah ceremony in Karachi. Their daughter, Nooreh, was born in 2014. In December 2019, the couple announced their separation and got divorced in February 2020 she announced this on Instagram.