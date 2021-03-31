Former couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz are all set to grace the big screen as they resume shooting for their previously halted film.

Syra Yousaf and Her Ex Husband Shahroz Sabzwari Return to Set for Film Shoot

Prior to their split, the duo had signed a film together which is said to revolve around a romantic narrative, where the two will be seen as lovers whose adoration gets tested due to some trials.

Now, the film is in its final stages and the couple is all set to dazzle on the silver screen despite their separation.

Turning to Instagram, the gorgeous Syra Yousaf posted a picture of herself in a black outfit with a stunning sleek ponytail, leaving the fans awestruck.

Directed by Omar Essa Khan, the film was slated for Eid release in 2019. However, things got delayed with pending shooting.

This news has it that Syra and Shahroz were spotted shooting at Shamsee Studios in Karachi.

Netizens praised the celebrities for fulfilling their commitment and keeping their personal and professional life separate.

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari’s married Kanwal. Denying allegations of cheating on his

wife with the model, the Nand actor released a video message clarifying that he didn’t cheat but circumstances made it impossible for them to continue together.

In an interview with Something Haute, Sabzwari had claimed that the story was very similar to his and Syra’s, which is why the script spoke to him. The former couple had often been hailed as the “golden couple” of the industry but they eventually split in 2020 citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind it. This is the first time the two actors will share the screen together.

Despite their changing relationship status, Omar Essa acknowledged that the actors had a professional relationship and that they “believe in the project.” Omar Essa also went on to say that Syra had worked especially hard on this project and that her role in the movie “required a lot from her physically and emotionally.” The movie is currently in it’s final stages of production, however, Omar Essa, already plagued with so many setbacks related to this movie, is still very apprehensive sharing details. He stated, “things can still go wrong in post production.” If all goes to plan, it seems as though the movie’s release is being aligned with the re-opening of cinemas.