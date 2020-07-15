Syed Bukhari Defrauded Elderly Couple, Spent £10K on Hair Transplant Ordered to Pay Back £300K

Syed Bukhari who splashed out on a £10,000 hair transplant after he duped an old couple into selling their home has been ordered to pay back more than £300,000.

Syed Bukhari, 38, masqueraded as a customer services advisor for a bank to persuade the victims to hand over their confidential details, which he used to sell their £200,000 property without their knowledge.

The unnamed couple genuinely believed the conman was ‘Gerry from the bank’.

Both the husband, 83 and a former merchant navyman, and his wife, 84, have dementia and thought Bukhari worked at their local Lloyds branch in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Bukhari had falsely told them there had been ‘fraudulent transactions’ on their bank accounts and had vowed to help them, warning their home could be at risk of repossession.

By the time police unravelled the scam, their home in Fulwood, near Preston which they had lived in for 40 years, had been sold to a private company for £160,000 and they also lost their life savings of £150,000.

Syed Bukhari, who also

masqueraded as their son, paid for a cosmetic procedure to have a wig fitted with the money, police said.

Detectives discovered he took first and business class trips to Dubai and Pakistan, and bought expensive jewellery, designer clothes, bags and phones.

He also spent ‘tens of thousands of pounds’ of the couple’s money on Rolex watches and on one occasion, £11,000 on a hotel stay in Dubai.

He also rented Lamborghini supercars and spent tens of thousands of pounds on the cosmetic implants procedure for his receding hairline plus Rolex watches, jewellery, designer clothes, bags and mobile phones.

He was arrested when officers met an Emirates flight at Manchester Airport from Dubai after inquiries revealed he had set up multiple bank accounts in the couple’s name, redirected their mail and diverted the telephone landline and attempted to take a £40,000 bank loan.

Following his conviction, economic investigators and detectives combed through Bukhari’s finances and assets to determine a sum he benefited from.

It was discovered he benefited to the tune of £561,058, with his total available assets put at £307,759.

Syed Bukhari has three months to pay back more than £300,000, or face three more years in prison.