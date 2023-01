Syam Khan was spotted in the unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Jackson Street, Bradford at 10.15am on November 28, Bradford Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Syam Khan Crashed Audi into School While Fleeing Police in Bradford

He accelerated off in the blue car pursued by the police who activated their sirens and blue lights, prosecutor Alisha Kaye said.

Khan did 60mph in a 30 zone and crashed into a VW Golf and a VW Polo on Leeds Road. He lost control of the Audi and ploughed into a school wall on Upper Nidd Street, Bradford Moor.