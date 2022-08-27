Swat’s famous ‘New Honeymoon Hotel’ destroyed in floods

Pakistan’s famous tourist place Swat has lost its glory due to recent flooding in the surrounding areas.

One of the biggest hotels in Kalam ‘Honeymoon Hotel’ has been swept away as a result of dangerous flooding. A video was released on social media in which it can be seen that a beautiful hotel was swept away by the flood. The hotel’s staff members and people present there were previously evacuated safely as a safety measure.

New Honeymoon Hotel is Kalam’s one of the biggest and most expensive hotels. With heavy rains continuing to batter parts of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flash floods damaged houses and crops, blocked roads, and caused power outages in Swat, Dir, and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

The administration of Malakand division issued a high flood alert after the downpour triggered flash floods in Jambil and Marghazar streams of Swat district.

Floodwaters damaged around 100 houses, swept away more than50 animals and entered hundreds of houses in Landaykas, Makan Bagh, Mulla Baba, Amankot, Qambar, Bangladesh, Marghazar Town and other areas.

Shops, schools, hotels, newly-established hockey stadium and the press club building were flooded in Mingora. The inundating of basements of several shopping plazas damaged dozens of parked cars.

