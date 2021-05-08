One of the two accused wanted for the murder of a British-Pakistani woman in Punjab capital city for rejecting marriage proposal has surrendered himself to the police.

Suspect Claims He Didn’t Killed British Woman And Was ‘Just A Friend’ With Her

Saad Ameer Butt, 28, presented himself before the police on Friday and recorded the statement saying he had not killed the woman. He added that the slain Myra Zufiqar was his friend, but they were not in a relationship.

Quoting police sources, the channel reported that Saad, a resident of Johar Town, Lahore, sought bail to evade arrest.

Police said if Saad did not cooperate with them in investigations, there would be no other option

left other than getting his bail cancelled and arresting him.

The other accused, Zahir Jadoon is still at large since the murder of the girl at her rented house located in Defence Housing Authority in Punjab capital.

Zahir Jadoon is already a proclaimed offender, in the case, police is raiding at different places in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to arrest Jadoon.

Police said that Butt, as per initial probe, was romantically interested in Mayra despite the fact that the girl was in relationship with Zahir, a resident of Islamabad.

The FIR registered stated that both Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt wanted to marry Maira, but she had refused to tie the knot with both of them due to which she feared for her life.