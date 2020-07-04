After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a self-made actor from Bihar who made it big in Bollywood without a Godfather, the evils of nepotism in the industry is again being talked about.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Launches Nepometer To Expose Nepotism In Bollywood

Now, in a bid to expose nepotism in Bollywood and to encourage independent artistes, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members have reportedly launched an app called Nepometer.

The late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti tweeted that it was created by his brother Mayuresh Krishna.

“We’re still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother’s idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It’s a small tribute to Sushant.” Kirti added that the purpose of the app is not to earn a profit.

Talking about the app, the makers said, “The goal of this app is to provide you with a percentage meter of how nepotistic or independent upcoming movies are and send

you a notification to watch more independent movies. If the Nepometer is high, then it’s time to ‘Boycott Bollywood nepotism’ (sic)”

Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2 was measured on Nepometer and here’s the result:

The rating on Nepometer showed 98%. The makers of the app wrote that the film was rated on the basis of five categories namely, producer, lead artistes, supporting artistes, director and writer. In this case, 4 out of 5 categories were occupied by people who were from the family of celebrities.

Thus, “When #nepometer is high, it’s time to #boycottbollywood.”

Appealing netizens to make this app popular, the makers wrote, “Please share and forward to your family and friends so that we can take some concrete action to fight this suppression and killing of talent of the commoners like us. #InMemoryOfSushant”

On the other hand, filmmaker Milap Zaveri has slammed the Nepometer app. He says that it is “absolutely ridiculous” to rate how many cast and crew members have industry connections. The Marjaavaan (2019) director expressed his anger on social media.