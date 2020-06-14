Sushant Singh Commits Suicide A Week After Ex-Manager Disha Died After Falling Off 14th Floor

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma’s former manager Disha Salian passed away on Monday after allegedly falling off the 14th floor of her friend’s residence in Mumbai’s Malad.

Now, as per the police report, Disha did not commit suicide but fell off the window of the apartment at 1 am on Tuesday. It is also reported that she was drinking with friends after dinner and was tipsy and hence, she slipped off the window.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence; he was 34. The police are investigating the cause of death but suspect that it is a case of death by suicide.

The news comes days after his former manager Disha Salian died in Mumbai. He had posted a heartfelt note after her death: “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.” Disha was 28.

A rising star, Sushant had made a name for himself on the small screen with Pavitra Rishta, where he played the lead role, before jumping to the big screen.

He was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. This film was a film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and dealt with struggles of a college life and the frustrations of the later years.

