Supreme Court Should Remove Imran Khan as PM, Justice Isa’s Wife

Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has filed a petition to get Prime Minister Imran Khan removed from the office over the alleged non-disclosure of assets and tax cheat.

Mrs Isa, who has filed a review petition against the June 19 majority judgment, requiring verification by tax authorities of three properties in her and children’s name, on Tuesday submitted additional grounds in the apex court.

She submitted a long list of charges — (i) he is a tax cheat, (ii) did not disclose his three children’s assets when they were minors in his returns, (iii) illegally accessed and obtained the petitioner’s legally protected records maintained by the FBR, NADRA, FIA and SBP and more — to justify her plea for the disqualification of the prime minister.

She raised questions over the money trail provided by the prime minister regarding purchase of land at Bani Gala, noting he “is judged by a different yardstick by the apex court”.

It is important to note that Justice Faez Isa family is

facing a case of tax evasion. The judge himself is accused of misconduct by the incumbent government.

A 10-judge full court on June 19 quashed the presidential reference that sought Justice Isa’s removal in view of his failure to mention his family members’ London properties in his wealth statement.

The top court declared in October that the presidential reference filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa is “tainted with mala fide in law”, while making strong comments against the president, the federal minister for law and the former attorney general for Pakistan (AGP).

Sarina has accused the prime minister of falsely claiming that her London properties belonged to her husband and advising the president to file a ‘bogus’ reference on the basis of a proxy complainant and then disclosing the designated secret and confidential reference to the media.

Imran Khan had also “instructed his team to carry out a propaganda campaign against her and her family”, she informed the court.

She also said Khan had also set up “illegal” Assets Recovery Unit, appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) party worker Mirza Shahzad Akbar as its chairman and enabled the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) and its chairman to function without any law. (ANI)