Sunny Leone A Proud Wife As Her Husband Helps A Woman to Change Flat Tyre

Sunny Leone is proud of her husband Daniel Weber as he helped a woman to change a flat tyre. Sharing the video on Instagram stories, Sunny wrote, “What real men should do? Help a women who was alone and needed to change her flat tire.” She ended the note appreciating Daniel. “Good job, Daniel. Love you,” she wrote.

Sunny and Daniel have often given couple goals. The actor, who got married to Daniel in 2011, had earlier narrated her love story. On Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page, Sunny expressed how she fell in love with Daniel. She called him “considerate & supportive.”

Remembering a difficult phase of her life, the Ragini MMS actor said, “Within a few months of

dating, my mom passed away. I’d expect a guy to run from such an emotional responsibility–but he stayed. Not only for me, but for my family. I’d wake up crying at night & he’d hold me. He didn’t try to fix the situation–he was present & that’s what mattered. I knew then that he was the one.”

“He supports every dream of mine like it’s his own–he makes me believe that anything is possible,” she concluded. The two have three kids – Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

On the work front, Sunny is currently hosting the 13th season of dating reality-show Splitsvilla. She hosts the show alongside Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha. She recently shared teaser of her next upcoming film Shero, a psychological thriller. The film, directed by Sreejith Vijayan, will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.