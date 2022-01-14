Sundas Alam, 30, of Princeville Street in Bradford was sentenced to three and a half years when she appeared at York Crown Court earlier today, Friday, 14 January.

Sundas Alam Jailed For 3 Years for Sending Threatening Messages to MP Naz Shah

Ms Alam was previously remanded in custody after she pleaded guilty to three counts of sending malicious communications to Bradford MP Naz Shah and perverting the course of justice.

On 3 April last year, Ms Shah reported receiving several emails, in which threats had been made to harm her.

An investigation was launched by detectives at Bradford District CID and Ms Alam was arrested in the days following the report, as enquiries progressed into the origin of the

emails.

She was charged on 8 April with offences of sending malicious communications and intending to pervert the course of justice.

The incidents involved Ms Alam sending emails reporting false offences which led to others being wrongly accused and arrested.

Speaking after sentencing Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “We welcome the sentence that Alam has received and hope it serves as a warning to others that threats towards public figures such as MPs are treated seriously and positive action will be taken to ensure offences are investigated thoroughly and robustly.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to protecting members of the public from threats and harm and works closely with our MPs, to review their security arrangements and consider any additional safety concerns they may have.”