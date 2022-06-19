Suleman Altaf, 44, is accused of murdering Jakub Szymanski, 15. Suleman Altaf, 44, appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court this morning (June 13).

Suleman Altaf, 44, Accused of Killing boy, 15, Attempted murder of His Mum in Manchester

Mr Altaf, of no fixed address, is accused of murdering Jakub Szymanski at a property on Bednal Avenue on Thursday (June 9). He is also charged with the attempted murder of Jakub’s mother, Katarzyna Bastek; and possession of a bladed article, namely a knife, in a public place.

Jakub, 15, died after being stabbed at a house in Miles Platting on Thursday. During the hearing, Mr Altaf spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He appeared in the dock wearing a grey jumper and matching tracksuit bottoms. No

pleas were entered.

Several members of Jakub and Ms Bastek’s family were present in court for the brief hearing. The case was adjourned for a preliminary hearing to be heard at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday (June 14).

Mr Altaf was remanded into custody until the next hearing. In a tribute issued via police, Jakub’s family described him as a ‘funny, cheeky boy’.

They said: “Jakub was lovingly known as Kuba to his family and Jakub to his friends. He was always a popular child making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.

“He always spoke his mind, he was mischievous, funny and a cheeky boy. He loved his Xbox and football, supporting Manchester City. He was like every other teenage boy and was helpful to so many people, even those he just met. To our family, he’s our hero.”