A letter of administration making rounds on social media shows that Javed Akhtar the son of Sufi Abdullah (Ghamkol Sharif) has assets worth 32 million pounds which have been passed onto his children after his death.

Sufi Abdullah’s Grand Sons Inherits £32 Million Assets in Birmingham

The document reads as follows.

Javed Akhtar Died on 5th September 2018, domiciles in England and Wales.

This Administration of Javed Akhtar’s estate is granted by the High Court of Justice to following administrators:

Shahida Parveen and Mohammed Shahid Akhtar both residents of United Kingdom.

The application has stated that the gross value of the estate in the United Kingdom amounts to £32,218,460 and net value amounts to £1,613,662.

Sufi Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sahib was born in 1923 in Chakwal, Pakistan.

He served in World War II serving in the British Army and returned to Pakistan after war.

He met Sayyiduna Zinda Pir Rahimahullah in 1945 whilst stationed in Abbottabad.

Zinda Pir Zinda Pir led an ascetic life in the mountains of his native Kohat in the North West Frontier Province of Pakistan in a place called Ghamkol Sharif.

A year later in 1946, the Sufi Abdullahtook ba’ait at the hand of Sayyiduna Zinda Pir Rahimahullah.

Zinda Pir bestowed upon his disciple, Muhammad Abdullah, the position of his deputy or Khalifa.

Shaykh al-Sufi Abdullah Khan al-Naqshbandi became the Khalifa of Sayyiduna Zinda Pir Khan Sahib Rahimahullah of Ghamkol Sharif.

Sufi Abdullah was instructed by Zinda Pir to move to Birmingham on concerns that newly migrated Pakistanis would face obstacles establishing their daily prayers, fasting, observing Eid, teaching their children the Quran and holding gatherings of God’s remembrance or dhikr.

In 1962, that Sufi Abdullah arrived in Birmingham, where he worked sixteen hours a day – two consecutive shifts – as a shop foreman in a Birmingham factory.

Sufi Abdullah acquired his own accommodation, a house in Durham Road, Sparkhill, and this became the venue for the tariqah’s gatherings.

Sufi Abdullah began to reach out and touch

the hearts of those he encountered. A weekly zikr (meditation) circle, Jumah services, and monthly Giyarvee Sharif, were initiated.

In 1973 the Birmingham Central Mosque was built and same year the Milad Sharif (celebration marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him) jaloos (procession) was introduced. This was the first Muslim jaloos in the history of the UK and it was led by Sufi Abdullah.

Sufi Abdullah moved residences from Durham Road to Warwick Road, Sparkhill in 1975. The ground floor reception rooms which were much larger, were converted into a mosque.

In 1983, a large factory was converted into a prayer hall, Darul-Uloom Islamia Rizvia was established on Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath.

During the mid 1980s, a number of projects aimed at the local community were launched in conjunction with Birmingham City Council. A purpose built community centre and an employment resource centre were established on the site. At this time a boarding facility for students from outside Birmingham, who were wishing to compliment their academic schooling with religious studies, in particular Hifz (memorising by heart) of the Holy Quran, was established.

Through Sufi Abdullah’s tireless efforts a large new mosque with an adjoining car park was eventually built across the road and fittingly named Ghamkol Sharif Mosque in honour of Zinda Pir.

Construction began on 15 March 1992 during Ramadan. Each night throughout its construction, a hafiz recited the Quran on the construction site. Building work ended in 1996.

The three storey mosque was opened in 1996. The Mosque provides Islamic Funeral facilities and there is also a nearby hostel for the homeless established by the mosque.

Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif is a Sufi mosque in Small Heath area of Birmingham, England, it can fit up to 5,000 people at one time

Sufi Abdullah passed away at the age of 92 and was given the honour of being buried on a plot of land adjoining the mosque he built. His mausoleum is open to visitors.