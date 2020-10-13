13 years old Adam Hussain, from Manningham who became a successful teen entrepreneur, sells computer parts from bedroom of his home.

Success Story of Hussain, 13, Who Runs Online Business from Home in Manningham

Hussain, a student at Beckfoot Upper Heaton School, tells other teenagers to see Bradford as “a land which offers you great opportunity”.

Hussain who lives with his parents and three brothers in Manningham, tells success story of his entrepreneurship starts when was gifted a brand new laptop on his 10th birthday.

He kept searching for answers, to question how these machines are made? What kind of parts are inside the laptop, ? How did these components look like? How are they fitted?,”

When Hussain’ dad

couldn’t answered his question, his dad suggested searching on Youtube.

From several youtube videos he gained a lot of knowledge about laptops and components.

One day when his own laptop was crashed, he opened it with screw drivers etc, by following the instructions on YouTube video on how to unscrew the laptop and manged to fix it.

Adam then began to fix laptops for his family and friends on a weekend, buying parts from eBay.

Later started online repair service at 25 per cent less than what local repair shops charge.

Now he earns more money by replacing laptop parts, hard drives, motherboards and LCD screen cables to USB cables and screens and now he is one of eBay’s most reputable sellers.

