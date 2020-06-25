Success Story of 5 Sisters Who Set Record Of Passing CSS Exam to Enter Bureaucracy in Pakistan

All five sisters have set a unique record to clear CSS examination and join bureaucracy. The success story of these five Sher sisters in CSS examinations embodies exemplary instances of women empowerment.

Zohra Malik from from Rawalpindi is the fifth girl from the family to pass the CSS examination, her four elder sisters are already serving at various government posts.

Reportedly, the eldest of the five sisters, Leila Sher Malik, passed the CSS examination in 2008, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner at the Board of Revenue in Karachi. The other sister Sherman Malik Sher passed the CSS in 2010 and is currently the Director of the National Highway Authority of Islamabad.

Likewise, in 2017 Sasi Malik and Marvi Malik undertook the examination and both passed it. As being reported, Sasi is undergoing training of CEO at Lahore Cantonment while Marvi is posted as the Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad. This Thursday, the youngest sister, Zoha, after passing the CSS exam has set a rare record in Pakistan.

The youngest sister, Zoha, after passing the CSS examination has set a rare record in Pakistan. Zoha was proactive during her academic years. She was the captain of her netball team in College and also served as

the president of the student council.

Zoha even hosted a radio program ‘Rabta’ on Radio Islamabad in which she discussed the issues faced by women. She guided women to solve their problems through her radio show. There she realized that she can serve society at large through civil service.

Father Malik Rafiq Awan who is a retired officer from WAPDA, expressed joy over the success of his fifth daughter in CSS examination.

He said that his relatives expressed sorrow on the birth of their fifth daughter, Zoha. Mother Khursheed Begum also expressed joy on the success of their daughters. Malik Rafiq Awan said that he encouraged his daughters to join civil services since childhood.

A list of newly instated bureaucrats is circulating on social media. Congratulatory messages for Zoha Malik Sher and her family poured in from social media users. They praised the efforts of Zoha Malik Sher and her elder sisters that are currently working as bureaucrats in various state departments.