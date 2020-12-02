The success of the Issa brothers should be a cause for celebration for many Muslims in the UK; they are the children of first generation immigrants who, like many of our parents, arrived in the UK in the sixties with little or nothing and have gone on to phenomenal success against the odds.

Success of Issa Brothers A Celebration and Role Model for Muslims in the UK

True, that many of us will not achieve meteoric financial success in the same galaxy as that of the Issa brothers but, nonetheless, Alhamdulilah, due to the efforts of our parents – many of us have also achieved success. We are well educated, work in professional fields and, more importantly, have retained our Muslim identity in challenging times; all manifestations of success against the odds.

The success of the brothers is also, more generally, a success for the entire Muslim community in the UK. It challenges Islamophobic stereotypes and portrays Muslims in a totally different light as hard working, humble, resourceful and community minded. Unfortunately, money buys respect.

The Issa brothers also provide us with high profile Muslim role models for our children of what can be achieved through vision, determination and sheer

graft. The UK, Alhamdulilah, is a land of great opportunity for all, if you are willing to make the effort.

Another lesson for our children is the importance of keeping the ties of the womb. It is quite apparent that the brothers are very close to one another, and no doubt this was part of their Islamic upbringing and a large contributor to their success. This is the way brothers should be in a Muslim family; the unity of the Ummah starts with the unity of the family.

Wealth is a great blessing that Allah confers upon whomsoever He wishes. We pray that, out of gratitude to Allah, the brothers continue their charitable work around the world helping the needy through their Issa Foundation and that Allah gives them, and all Muslims, more financial success.

Finally, it’s worthy of note, that the Issa brothers carry the name of one of the great Prophets of Allah, Issa (Jesus). Indirectly, perhaps, Allah has, through their new prominence, wanted to remind the Christians in the UK that Muslims also lay claim to Prophet Issa(s). As part of our beliefs, we affirm that Jesus is a Messenger of Allah and we need to get that message out there. And Allah knows best.