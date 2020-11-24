Success: Lord Aleem Who Stared At Cars In Childhood Owns A £3Million Bugatti Car

Luckily some wishes do come true, for Aleem Iqbal from Solihull, West Midlands, who goes by the name ‘Lord Aleem’ on the internet and today owns a fleet of super cars, now buys his first ever Bugatti Chiron worth £3 millions.

Aleem Iqbal was born on September, 6, 1994 in Solihull, West Midlands. He lives an extravagant life that most ­teenagers can only dream about.

Mr Iqbal’s father Saleem originally set up Platinum Executive Travel in 2006 which offers Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bentley models for hire, in Birmingham. It was really the very first rental company in West Midlands that offered a very expensive Phantom for hire.

While sharing the picture of his dream car along with father instagram, he wrote, Without Allah we are nothing… #Bugatti #Chiron From Dreams To Realit Proud of you father 15 years of

Aleem buy Bugatti from showroom based in London on Berkley Square

“Hey guys! Hope you are all well! My dream car is finally here. The Bugatti Chiron! My first ever HyperCar. I can’t believe I’m even typing this.”

Lord Aleem has lifted the lid on his family’s rags-to-riches rise, which has seen them go from staring at motors outside a showroom to owning a fleet of luxury wheels.

My grandfather worked the in the Royal Mint polishing coins, my father and I used to stare through showroom windows many years ago dreaming of owning just one car inside.

It is surreal seeing my own showroom when my father and I used to stare through showroom windows many years ago dreaming of owning just one car inside.

In October 2006, Lord Aleem’s father Saleem Iqbal set up Platinum Executive Travel: a luxury chauffeur driving service. It is currently based in Yardley, Birmingham and offers several luxury car brands for hire, including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Bentley.

My father is a self-made man who had everything against him, It is surreal seeing my own showroom now, we own the whole lot and more. I thank God everyday. My father still drives a 2004 Skoda.

Having been to university in London, he’s back in Solihull again now and has no plans to leave the area. Even though our city has it’s ups and downs, I love it and couldn’t imagine myself living anywhere else,” he said.

Although most of his money and all of his vehicles come from his father Saleem, he says, ‘what’s my father’s is mine’ – Now

he also helps runs the business. He earns his own money from modeling and advertising vehicles he drives and posts on his channel.

He now runs a luxury car business along with his father so he that is his another income. Four of his cars were set on fire in two separate arson attacks committed by vandals.

The CCTV shows video of three hooded man setting the Lamborghini on fire in 2014, and only five days later they torched another three his cars.

He told: ‘I run a successful business and these people are just trying to ruin that. I have not done anything to deserve this. I work hard and I give back to the community. People say I show off but I don’t.’

‘If I wanted to show off, I could say ‘I am the ones with all the car, who are you, you peasants’, but I don’t say that. It is not a loss on a scale where I am losing my sleep over it. But it’s just cowardly and I hope these people are found.’

He said: ‘I post those things because I want people to be motivated by my success. If they are motivated to succeed and say I was their motivation, then I have won.

It was rumored that he was the winner of £22 million lottery and that it is why he can afford all that super cars. He posted that all of that is a lie and that he can’t understand why is everyone so jelaous of him.

Aleem tells he was NOT the mystery teenager who scooped £22million on the Euromillions lottery – even though his family and friends insist the exact opposite.

In in 2016 Aleem Iqbal was invited to address at the seminar as a guest speaker at private university in Lahore, Pakistan, but a lot of people lost their cool over speakers and Lord Aleem’s credibility.

one of the man said,Correct me if I’m wrong, but is Lord Aleem’s greatest accomplishment buying a Lamborghini with money that his father gave him?

Lord Aleem @aleem_official replied,

People would pay for these talks and these man are being ungrateful… I’m definitely going to send shockwaves I’m on one now

Was a pleasure to attend University… Enjoyed meeting you guys! If you got some bad thing to say it’s a shame you never turned up to talk haha

He is also famous for the quote he created, and there is more because he is pretty arrogant)

I got 99 problems and choosing which color Lamborghini Aventador to drive is one.

Don’t shout your success, let your Lamborghini make the noise!