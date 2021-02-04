Subhan Ali has been jailed for seven years for possession of a firearm.

Subhan Ali Jailed for Seven Years for Possession of a Firearm in Bradford

Ali was sentenced following an incident on December 31, 2019, when police received a report of a man in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

As a result of police , officers arrested

Mohammed Subhan Ali, 22, of Duckworth Terrace, was arrested by officer after police enquiries in connection with the investigation.

Following the arrest, officers searched an address and found a sawn-off shotgun in a bin liner, the shotgun was hidden in some bushes at the rear of the property.

Ali was charged by police for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and

possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Today Ali appeared at Bradford Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison for both offences possession of a firearm and Class A drugs.

Detective Constable Katie Briggs, from Bradford CID, said: “Offences involving firearms are something taken very seriously by West Yorkshire Police and I am very glad that this investigation has led to a lethal weapon being removed from our streets.

“This conviction is a result of extremely hard work to secure evidence against Ali. In the end, the evidence was so strong against him that he had no choice but to plead guilty.

“Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets and every time one is removed by us, it makes Bradford a safer place for all.”