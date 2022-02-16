A video of a school in the Indian state of Karnataka is going viral in which female students and teachers are being forced to take off their hijab before entering the school.

Students being asked to take off hijab before entering school in Karnataka

In recent days, a video has been going viral from Indian media outlets in which it can be seen that before entering the school, the female teacher takes off her abaya outside the school door, then enters the school building.

It should be noted that the Indian High Court had issued an interim order stating that educational institutions could be reopened, but

wearing religious attire would not be allowed.

In this second video, a female teacher can be seen standing at the door of the school, ordering the Muslim students to take off their hijab and enter the school.

In the additional video, some parents can be seen arguing as their children are being prevented from entering the school while after the discussion, the students removed their hijab and entered the school wearing only face masks.

It should be noted that this issue reached its climax when a young girl wearing a hijab stood alone in front of the extremists. In Karnataka, a girl wearing a hijab was harassed by Hindu extremists on her way to college.