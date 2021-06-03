In a bizarre incident, a training aircraft was upturned on Thursday by strong winds at Islamabad International Airport.

Strong Winds Upturn Private Aircraft at Islamabad Airport

Sources privy to the development said the incident took place due to a lack of protective measures at the airport despite inclement weather conditions.

Furthermore, the ceiling of the airport has also been damaged due to strong winds, while flight operation has been suspended at the airport.

Earlier this year, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft was damaged after it hit a baggage tractor at New Islamabad International Airport.

A spokesperson for the national airline haD confirmed the accident and said the airline’s Airbus-320 has been grounded for essential repair.

Sources at the airport relayed the accident took place when the aircraft was preparing to depart for Sharjah, as a result

of which the plane’s VHF antenna got damaged.

A foreign airliner narrowly escaped an accident near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Cherat hill station due to adverse weather conditions.

Source relayed when the Boeing 789 aircraft travelling from Bahrain to Islamabad flew closer to Cherat, the weather deteriorated all of a sudden.

Flying at an altitude of about 5,000 feet, the aircraft’s ground proximity warning system (GPWS) got activated, alerting its pilot of imminent danger of crashing into the hilly area ahead.

The pilot had the presence of mind to instantly change the direction of the plane and fly it to an altitude of 7,000 feet, the sources said and added the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) control air traffic in the Cherat area.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) air traffic controller has forwarded a report in this regard to its headquarters.