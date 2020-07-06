Earthquake felt in Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir today on 7th July 12:24 AM.

Strong Earthquake Tremor Felt in Mirpur on Midnight July 7th

Earthquake Tremor was felt in Mirpur City and its outskirts including Mangla.



Thankfully no loss is reported, many people woke up due to shock and came out of their houses reciting holy verses.



May Allah keep everyone safe.

Last years 5.8 Mangnitude Earthque Jolted, Mirpur Azad Kashmir, at 4:02 am, on 24th September, 2019.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber Agency, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.

The quake on September 2019 was 10 kilometres deep 22.3 kilometres north of Jhelum along the boundary, the Jatlan area of Mirpur is severely damaged including Jehlum-Upper canal including other outskirts of Mirpur, such as Afzalpur and New City Mirpur.

Aftershocks are earthquakes that follow the largest shock of an earthquake sequence. They are smaller than the mainshock and within 1-2 rupture lengths distance from the mainshock. Aftershocks can continue over a period of weeks, months, or years.

Ten days after the mainshock there are only a tenth

the number of aftershocks. An earthquake will be called an aftershock as long as the rate of earthquakes is higher than it was before the mainshock. For big earthquakes this might go on for decades. Bigger earthquakes have more and larger aftershocks.

In general, the larger the mainshock, the larger and more numerous the aftershocks, and the longer they will continue.

If an aftershock is larger than the first earthquake then we call it the mainshock and the previous earthquakes in a sequence become foreshocks. About 5% to 10% of earthquakes in California are followed by a larger one within a week and then are considered a foreshock.

We cannot prevent natural earthquakes from occurring but we can significantly mitigate their effects by identifying hazards, building safer structures, and providing education on earthquake safety.

Earthquakes don’t kill people, buildings and their contents do. There have been large earthquakes with very little damage because they caused little shaking. In other cases, smaller earthquakes have caused great shaking and/or buildings collapsed that were never designed or built to survive shaking.

By preparing for natural earthquakes we can also reduce the risk from human induced earthquakes.