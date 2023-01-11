Strict Rules Which Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Have to Follow in Saudi Arabia

Life will definitely be different for the couple after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi club Al-Nassr. Georgina Rodriguez will be a bit more careful about her lifestyle as the country has strict rules in comparison with western countries which could prove to be a challenge for the influencer and her children.
Georgina Rodriguez will have to get used to all the rules they have to comply with in the country.
Saudi Arabia is still a fairly conservative country with
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation’s website provides a list of regulations that prospective residents must adhere to.
- She must wear the abaya in public. This is the dark-colored talar tunic.
- She must dress with “modesty and decorum”. In other words, no more see-through, low-cut and tight-fitting clothes for her.
- The importation and consumption of alcohol and pork products is strictly forbidden.
- Nor may she eat, drink or smoke in public during the month of Ramadan, between March and April.