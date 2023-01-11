Strict Rules Which Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Have to Follow in Saudi Arabia

Life will definitely be different for the couple after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi club Al-Nassr. Georgina Rodriguez will be a bit more careful about her lifestyle as the country has strict rules in comparison with western countries which could prove to be a challenge for the influencer and her children.

Georgina Rodriguez will have to get used to all the rules they have to comply with in the country.

Saudi Arabia is still a fairly conservative country with

fewer rights and freedoms than the West, notwithstanding recent gains for women in terms of freedom.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation’s website provides a list of regulations that prospective residents must adhere to.

  • She must wear the abaya in public. This is the dark-colored talar tunic.
  • She must dress with “modesty and decorum”. In other words, no more see-through, low-cut and tight-fitting clothes for her.
  • The importation and consumption of alcohol and pork products is strictly forbidden.
  • Nor may she eat, drink or smoke in public during the month of Ramadan, between March and April.

