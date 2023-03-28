Strangely Pakistan Declared as the Cheapest Country to Live in the World

Posted on by

At a time when crippling inflation is breaking records every week, Numbeo, the world’s largest cost of living database, has declared Pakistan as the cheapest country to live in the world.

Strangely Pakistan Declared as the Cheapest Country to Live in the World
Strangely Pakistan Declared as the Cheapest Country to Live in the World

According to Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index by Country 2023, Pakistan is ranked at the last place on its Cost of Living Index, strangely making it the cheapest country to live in

the world.

With a Cost of Living Index score of 18, Pakistan has been ranked 140th on Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index.

A breakdown of Pakistan’s overall score shows that the country’s Rent Index score is 3.4. The Cost of Living Plus Rent Index score of Pakistan is 11. Pakistan’s Groceries Index score is 15.4, Restaurant Price Index is 13.7, and Local Purchasing Power Index score is 24.4.

Here are the ten 10 cheapest countries in the world.

CountryCost of Living IndexRank
Pakistan181st
Egypt21.62nd
India22.43rd
Colombia23.14th
Libya24.25th
Nepal24.86th
Sri Lanka25.37th
Ukraine25.68th
Kyrgyzstan25.99th
Syria26.110th

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Issa Brothers To Buy US Fast Food Chain Subway After £8Billion ASDA Takeover
    Posted on by
  2. Humza Yousaf set to become first Pakistani Muslim first minister of Scotland
    Posted on by
  3. Strangely Pakistan Declared as the Cheapest Country to Live in the World
    Posted on by
  4. Punjab Police Tortures 65-Year-Old Man to Death For Refusing to Give Rs. 15,000 Bribe
    Posted on by
  5. Game-Changing Move By Saudi Arabia As Foreigners Can Purchase Property
    Posted on by