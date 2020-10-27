Four brothers have been jailed for more than 96 years after they stabbed to death a cousin when a family row started over a mop and bucket at the family ice cream business, Rossi’s Ices.

Story of 4 Chhachh Brothers Jailed for 100 Years, Over Mop & Bucket Fight in Bradford

There had been tension between two sides of the extended family and the row over the mop and bucket was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’.

Basharat Khan thought his cousin, Amir Ali, was finished using a mop and bucket to clean out his ice cream van and so he began to use it to clean out his van.

The two were involved in a heated argument in which they exchanged threats and taunts.

Later when Mohammad Nasar slashed Idris Khan’s throat when their paths crossed on the way home.

A mass fight occurred in an alleyway near the participants’ homes about ten minutes later, in which Sarfraz Khan was stabbed three times, dying later that night.

Mohammed Nasar wounded his cousins Aftab Khan, Asad Khan and Idris Khan, with intent to cause them grievous bodily harm on the same night.

Tariq Mahmood, 26, joined his brother

Mohammed Nasar was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum custodial term of 27 years. Amjid Ali, 39, and Amir Ali, 20, who were found guilty of Mr Khan’s manslaughter and of unlawfully wounding Aftab Khan and Asad Khan, were jailed for 22-and-a-half years and 17 years respectively.

Mohammed Nasar and Tariq Mahmood attacked their cousin Sarfraz Khan with knives and killed him. He was stabbed 3 times and one stab no his chest inside heart proved fatal, He was taken to hospital where for about 3 hours doctors tried to saved his life but he died.

The cousins were grown up together and with bonds of close friendship had a family business and married each others sisters, but in 2015 due to family feud three marriage breakdowns.

Mohammed Nasar who was short temper, had a fight with his cousins our Mop and Bucket, in which Aftab Khan suffered a punctured lung, Idris Khan suffered three slashes, Asad Khan sustained a deep cut to his face and Sarfraz Khan got killed. Sarfraz Khan was married the their sister. Sarfraz’s widow is the sister of these defendants and they are the maternal uncles of his 4 daughters, children will have a heavy loss to bear when they grow up.