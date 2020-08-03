Stoke Drug Dealers, Janaid Khan and Daud Khan Ordered to Repay £13K or Face More Time in Jail

Two drug dealers Janaid Khan and Daud Khan have been fined further by court. Drug-dealer Janaid Khan has been ordered to repay £1,385.80 by a court.

The 24-year-old is currently serving a 43-month prison sentence after admitting possessing a class A drug with intent to supply. Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard the defendant, of Birchall Avenue, Sandyford, benefited from his criminality by £46,405.

But Judge David Fletcher has ordered him to pay £1,385.80 under the Proceeds of Crime Act within three months – or face an

extra 28 days in prison.

His co-accused – Asad Adrees, aged 23, of Chaplin Road, Normacot – is currently serving a 40-month prison sentence. He is still waiting to find out how much he has to repay.

Drug-dealer Daud Khan has been ordered to repay £1,660 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.The 22-year-old, of Barrett Drive, Cobridge, was jailed for three years in December after pleading guilty to three charges of conspiring to supply a class A drug.

Now Judge David Fletcher has ruled he benefited from his criminality by £102,619.81 and ordered him to repay the available amount of £1,660. He has three months to pay – or face an extra 28 days in prison.

