Two brothers have been jailed for more than 18 years in total for running a #CountyLines cocaine network from their home in Smethwick supplying drugs to users in Stoke-on-Trent.

Stoke Brothers Jailed For Selling Drugs and Flaunting Their Wealth

Mohammed Awais Khan and his brother Mohammed Luqman Khan liked to flaunt their wealth taking pictures of bundles of cash in their luxury cars while wearing expensive designer watches.

They made their wealth through running a ‘D Drugs Line’ supplying cocaine to drug users in and around Stoke-On-Trent and Mohammed Awais, 27, referred to himself as ‘Snowman 24’ boasting he could supply cocaine 24 hours a day.

The drug dealing duo were supplying drugs all over Stoke-On-Trent and Newcastle Under Lyme, primarily in the city centre where the suspects would arrange to meet users outside shops and pubs but they would also drop to home addresses.

But their world would come crashing down after detectives from The County Lines Taskforce caught wind of what they were doing and swooped.

Officers arrested Mohammed Awais Khan from his home address in St Pauls Road, Smethwick, on January 27 this year and recovered

the drugs line phone next to the driving licence of 24-year-old Mohammed Luqman Khan. Officers then swooped and arrested the younger brother, also living in St Paul’s Road.

They were both taken into custody and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

They both pleaded guilty to the charges while appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court where a complex investigation which utilised communications data evidence showed that the brothers had sent bulk messages to drugs users offering the supply of cocaine and how they ran the drugs line.

It was revealed how officers were able to obtain further evidence from the defendant’s mobile phones showing a drug dealing lists of how much money they were making and messages where Awais Khan was referring to himself as ‘Snowman 24 hour’ indicating that they would be able to supply cocaine 24 hours a day.

Phones recovered during the investigation also showed images of large bundles of cash, expensive watches and high performance vehicles.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to their involvement and were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mohammed Awais Khan was jailed for 11 years and 6 months and Mohammed Luqman Khan for seven years and two months.