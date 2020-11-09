Master Tiles owner’s daughter and Jalal & Sons’ son have tied the knot and as it appears, the elite Pakistani family wedding has become the talk of the town. Social media users have a lot to say about it.

Star-Studded Big Fat Pakistani Wedding of Master Tiles and Jalal Sons in Lahore

This Master Tiles and Jalal Sons wedding was certainly one of the most extravagant events ever.

Unzila tied the knot with Jalal Sons owner’s son. Both sides threw massive and grand functions. Many celebrities were also spotted attending these events that have now become the talk of the town.

The bride and groom had none other than Maulana Tariq Jameel to conduct their Nikah ceremony. And other famous personalities like Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information, Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan, was also present at the events.

Unzila Mehmood’s baraat was held at Rosa Blanca Club in

Lahore and the decor was arranged by KS Concepts.

Many Pakistani celebs also attended the Mehendi event. Singers including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, and Abrar-ul-Haq were also present at the event.

social media users caught glimpse of the grandly lavish event, they were quick to call them out for showing off their wealth. Many were quite furious over the expenditure which they could have instead spent on an orphanage or poor people who need help.

Jalal & Sons threw a big fat wedding in times when our people are facing financial troubles due to the pandemic. People are struggling with their basic needs, and seeing this extravagant wedding, netizens absolutely lost it. Well, of course, having such a lavish wedding in such an atmosphere was not going to make anyone happy. It is rather offensive, to be precise.

