Sri Lankan President calls for security of remaining Sri Lankans in Pakistan

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday expressed “deep concern” and “shock” over the fatal attack on a Sri Lankan working in Sialkot and called for security of remaining Sri Lankans in Pakistan.

According to the details, In a tweet, Sri Lankan President said, “Deeply concerned by the incident in Sialkot Pakistan. Sri Lanka trusts that PM Imran Khan and the Government of Pakistan will ensure justice is served and ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan.”

Earlier, the security personnel on Saturday have arrested the second prime suspect who incited the mob to torture Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara to death in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.

According to details, suspect Talha has been shifted to some unknown place for interrogation. So far, police officers have arrested over 100 people with the help of CCTV for killing the manager.

Earlier, a man who earlier claimed responsibility for the murder of Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara whilst chanting slogans of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has been arrested by police.

According to the details, Police have arrested Farhan Idrees who is one of the alleged main culprits of the horrendous Sialkot incident.

Meanwhile, At least 100 accused in the Sialkot incident have been also arrested so far.

According to Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has instructed IG Punjab to investigate the matter.

“Inquiry will be finalised in 48 hours and government will take strict action against the culprits involved in this inhumane act,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also ordered punishment for perpetrators of the Sialkot incident.

he said, “The horrific vigilante attack on a factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan.”

“I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with the full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress,” he added.

Earlier, A young man from Sialkot accepted the responsibility of killing the Sri Lankan manager of a factory in Sialkot.

According to the details, factory workers Talha, Farhan complained and decided on the spot to kill the Sri Lankan national.

The youth accepted responsibility for the attack and he chanted the loud slogan of Labbaik which are used by worked of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan.

Meanwhile, around 50 people involved in the Sialkot incident have been arrested so far.

RPO and Commissioner Gujranwala are in Sialkot and conducting inquiries. The inquiry will be finalized in 48 hours.

CCTV footage and NADRA’s face recognition techniques will be used to arrest all the culprits.

A mob in Sialkot on Friday tortured a man to death before burning his body.

According to the details, the incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him.

On the other hand, Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man, identified as Priyantha Kumara, was a Sri Lankan national.

Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of men and young boys gathered at the site.

In some of the videos, groups of men can be heard chanting slogans of “Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah.”

It is to be mentioned here that Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was recently unbanned by the govt.