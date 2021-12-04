Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Saturday he is confident that his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will keep his commitment to bring all those involved in the Sialkot incident to justice.

Sri Lankan PM Confident that PM Khan Will Punish Killers of Priyantha Diyawadana

“Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan,” he tweeted.

“My heart goes out to his wife and family. Sri Lanka and her people are confident that PM Imran Khan will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.”

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot on Friday.

The FIR was lodged against 800 to 900 unidentified people at Uggoki police

station under sections of terrorism, attempt to murder, plot to murder, desecration of a human body and other sections.

The horrific incident has drawn widespread condemnation from government officials and human rights bodies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday termed the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager at a Sialkot factory by a mob as a shameful day for Pakistan and announced that he was personally overseeing the probe.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the horrific vigilante attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan.

“I am overseeing the investigations and let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law,” he said while announcing that arrests are in progress.