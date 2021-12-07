The Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) has increased the security measures for Pakistani players and coaches participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021.

Sri Lanka Beefs Up Security of Pakistanis in LPL After Sialkot Incident

The development comes following the death of a Sri Lankan citizen in a lynching incident in Sialkot last week.

A total of nine Pakistani players, including Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Anwar Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Usman Shinwari, and Ahmed Shahzad are part of the LPL 2021.

The second edition of the LPL started on 5 December with

the opening game between the last years’ finalists, Galle Gladiators, and Jaffna Kings. The final is scheduled to take place on 23 December.

The first edition of the tournament was won by Jaffna Stallions (now known as Kings) as they defeated Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the final of the tournament. Shoaib Malik and Usman Shinwari were both parts of the title-winning squad.

The tournament is taking place in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo and the town of Hambantota. All the league stage matches will take place at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, while the playoffs are scheduled to take place at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.