Actor Ameer Gilani is not only the favourite co-star of actress Urwa Hocane but also a very close friend.

Speculation Of Ameer Gilani and Urwa Hocane Are Getting Married?

There is a lot of speculation on social media about both the actors, who gained fame from the drama serial ‘Sabaat’, who will be the next couple in the showbiz industry. Apart from TV interviews, the main reason for these speculations is their social media.

Before working in the drama series, the two studied law together. On special occasions, the two share photos with each other, while the photos of Mawra’s with Ameer’s family also went viral. Gilani is living abroad these days.

The actor shared beautiful pictures taken at Harvard Law School on other occasions including snowfall which made Mawra miss him in Pakistan.

On his photo, Hocane wrote

mischievously, “Harvard MashaAllah, Ameer, we all miss you very much here.” In reply, Amir laughed and wrote, “I also miss you all, see you soon Inshallah”.

Someone was complaining that the actress did not ‘like’ the pictures, but someone asked without hesitation, ‘Are you guys ready for marriage?’ Hocane along with Gilani had played the role of a girl named Anaya in ‘Sabaat’ which was very different from the usual roles shown on TV.

The drama, which aired in March 2020, consisted of a total of 28 episodes in which, apart from the strong role of women, issues such as class differences, jealousy, and mental health were highlighted.

Hocane, who made her acting debut in 2011, has shown her talent on the big screen in addition to several television dramas. The actress has also made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the Indian film Sanam Teri Qasam.