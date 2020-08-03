Zulfi Bokhari, Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis has said he has proved his selection as correct within two years and his concept about overseas Pakistanis will be materialized fully on the passage of five years.

Special Courts to Address Land Disputes for Overseas Pakistanis: Zulfi Bokhari

He said this during his interview with an international website.

“I thought I can be fit therein more than any one other. I have proved my selection within two years. Before me the overseas Pakistanis ministry was a hub of corruption. Now it has been transformed from a failed division to a successful and most vibrant department.”

The major problem of overseas Pakistanis is illegal occupation of their land by the land mafia in Pakistan, he pointed out. The matters go to the courts after illegal occupation and the government can

do nothing there afterwards, he remarked.

He stated that the government has decided to set up special courts to address land disputes related to overseas Pakistanis. The first court of this nature will start functioning in Islamabad soon, he indicated. More courts will be set up at a provincial level after its success, he added.

The resolution of overseas’ problems was one of the solemn promises that the incumbent political party made before coming to power. The Pakistani expatriates are faced with a variety of issues in the country of their origin including the cases of property disputes and frauds that number in thousands.

Many of the overseas Pakistanis appear displeased with their hard-earned money which they invest in Pakistan in the form of property and other assets. Much of the problem was accorded to the lack of government’s attention to resolve these issues.