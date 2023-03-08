Spain is renowned for its affordability, cuisine, and picturesque landscape. It has emerged as a famous spot for expats. Recently, it launched a ‘digital nomad visa’ to attract freelancers and remote workers to the country.

Spain Launches Digital Nomad Visa For Freelancers

The visa came into effect in January this year after the approval of the Startup Law. The law is aimed at creating an environment for investment, talent, and entrepreneurship.

Here is all you need to know about digital nomad visa:

Eligibility Criteria

Non-EU/EAA nationals, working remotely as freelancers or employees.

Working for non-Spanish companies.

Applicant mustn’t have lived in Spain within the last five years.

Applicant mustn’t be residing illegally in Spain.

Other Requirements

Applicants must have at least 3 months of work experience with their current clients or company. The company they work for must’ve been in operation for at least a year. They must also prove that they can work remotely.

Applicants must have at least 3 years of overall work experience or be graduates/postgraduates from renowned universities, vocational training courses, or business schools.

Applicants must prove their financial soundness by earning at least 200% of Spain’s monthly minimum wage, currently €2,334 (Rs. 690,567) per month or €28,000 (Rs. 8.28 million) per year. An additional 25% of this income is needed for each accompanying family member.

per year. An additional 25% of this income is needed for each accompanying family member. Applicants must have a clean criminal record for the last 5 years and get comprehensive private health insurance.

Visa Duration

The digital nomad visa is valid for 12 months or for the duration of the employment period, whichever is shorter. It’s renewable for up to 5 years. After 5 years, applicants can apply for permanent residency.

How to Apply

Applicants can apply for the digital nomad visa via a consulate or embassy or enter Spain on a tourist visa and apply within the first 3 months. The entire visa process can take around 15-45 days to complete. The application fee is about €80 (Rs. 23,669).

Documents Required

Completed National Visa Application Form.

A valid passport and 2 passport photos.

Proof of employment, such as a work contract or confirmation letter from the employer for a remote job.

Proof of employer/company operations of at least a year.

Income proof.

Proof of qualifications, including a university degree, or professional certificate.

Health insurance proof.

Criminal record check certificates for the last 5 years.

Proof of familial relationship to other applicants via marriage or birth certificates.

Other EU Countries With Digital Nomad Visas

Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Malta, Romania, Netherlands, and Norway.