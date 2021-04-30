South African Cricketer Bjorn Fortuin Along With Wife Embraced Islam

South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin, along with his wife Mieshka Aysen, embraced Islam.

The 26-year-old, who made his debut for the Proteas in 2019, has changed his name to Emad. Fortuin has embraced Islam, the world’s second-largest religion, along with his wife in the most sacred month of Ramadan.

The news was first posted on Instagram that was also shared by the cricketer’s wife afterward. Fortuin himself also shared the same story on his official handle.

Tabraiz Shamsi’s wife shared the photo of Bjorn with his wife and congratulates the young couple for embracing Islam in the holy month of Ramadan.

He becomes the second South African player to have accepted Islam as a religion as previous left-arm-medium-fast bowler Wayne Parnell

also converted back in 2011.

The 26-year-old has played one ODI and six T20I matches for the South African national team while he also played in the T20 series against Pakistan.

Furthermore, Bjorn Fortuin made his first-class debut in 2013. The right-handed batsman didn’t have an ideal debut as he was suspended for a duck in his debut innings.

Earlier, former National Basketball Association champion Stephen Jackson had entered a new phase of life after converting to Islam.

Jackson, 42, had posted a video on his Instagram. In the video, he had been seen attending a ceremony of Masjid Ibn Uthaymeen in Philadelphia. He explained it as “one of the best days of his life.”