Treasury aide Sonia Khan, then 27, claimed she was given no reason for her sudden dismissal after she was unexpectedly summoned for a 10-minute meeting with the former No10 maverick in August 2019.

Sonia Khan Fired for Leaking ‘Brexit Secrets’ Claimed She Was Sacked for No Reason

Mr Cummings is thought to have forced Ms Khan to hand over her phones for inspection before sacking her after details of Operation Yellowhammer – which set out the potential consequences of a no-deal Brexit – were leaked.

The Tory aide, who was accused of remaining in touch with former boss Philip Hammond, was subsequently frogmarched out of Downing Street by armed police in full public view.

She then brought an employment tribunal but withdrew her claims of unfair dismissal and sex discrimination after agreeing a settlement understood to be worth five figures.

In an interview with Emma Barnett, who was presenting her first episode of Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4, she declined to reveal details about her meeting with Mr Cummings.

Ms Khan also denied leaking details of no-deal Brexit planning and admitted that she could understand why people may find Mr Cummings ‘intimidating’.

Ms Khan explained that she ‘felt actually sorry for the police officer’ who marched her off the premises because he was ‘shocked at the request because police don’t get involved in employment issues’.

‘It doesn’t sound like the Metropolitan Police have had to

do that before’, she added.

The aide refused to be drawn on what exactly Mr Cummings told her as she was sacked, but admitted that she could see why ‘he or anyone else in government, particularly those in really powerful roles’ are seen as ‘intimidating’.

Her then-boss, Sajid Javid, ‘voiced his anger’ with Mr Johnson over her treatment and later resigned as Chancellor after rejecting a demand from No10 that he fire his entire team of aides.

Last November, Ms Khan said she had reached a settlement with the Treasury and was ‘no longer pursuing my employment tribunal claim’, which was due to be heard in December.

In a statement issued by the FDA civil service union, Ms Khan said: ‘Having reached a settlement of these issues I am now moving on with my life and career.

‘I have a fulfilling job as a consultant, I maintain great affection for the Conservative Party and remain a committed Conservative.

‘The party took me under its wing when I was a teen and I feel hugely privileged to have served as a special adviser under the last two prime ministers.’

Despite her sacking, Ms Khan campaigned for Mr Johnson at the general election in December and is thought to maintain strong links in the Tory party.

Ms Khan had earned a reputation as a skilled political operator in Westminster since joining Mr Hammond’s team in 2018.

She had previously worked for ex-Cabinet minister Liam Fox and the TaxPayers’ Alliance campaign group.