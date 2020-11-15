A Tory aide who was ‘frogmarched’ out of Downing Street by police after being summarily fired by Dominic Cummings has been handed a five-figure sum to settle her employment case.

Sonia Khan Accused of Being in Touch with Ex Boss, Settled ‘Five Figure’ Sum

Treasury adviser Sonia Khan was dramatically sacked by the maverick No10 chief amid a Brexit frenzy in the summer of last year, after she was accused of still being in touch with former boss Philip Hammond.

Ms Khan, who was working for Sajid Javid at the time, brought an employment tribunal and Mr Cummings was facing giving evidence next month.

But it emerged today that she had withdrawn her claim after agreeing a settlement, understood to be

worth ‘five figures’.

Ms Khan said: ‘Following 14 months of negotiation, I have today reached a settlement with the Treasury, my former employer, and as a result I am no longer pursuing my employment tribunal claim which was due to be heard in London in December.

‘Having reached a settlement of these issues I am now moving on with my life and career. I have a fulfilling job as a consultant, I maintain great affection for the Conservative Party and remain a committed Conservative.

Despite her sacking, Ms Khan campaigned for Mr Johnson at the general election in December and mantains strong links in the Tory party.

She was dramatically axed after being accused of staying in touch with people close to Mr Hammond.