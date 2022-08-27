Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who recently welcomed a baby boy, was discharged from Breach Candy hospital.

Sonam Kapoor discharged from hospital after baby birth

The actor welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja on August 20. To celebrate the occasion, Anand, along with Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor distributed sweets amongst the media waiting for Sonam’s arrival.

They also shared their joy with the police officers, who have been stationed outside Anil’s Juhu residence.

In a video being shared on fan handles, Sonam, Anand and the newborn was welcomed

with a puja as they reached Anil Kapoor’s residence. The house was decked up with balloons.

While Sonam’s visuals were not clearly captured during her exit from the hospital, Anil and Anand made sure all the media people were attended to properly as they distributed the sweets to each and everyone on their own. Anil was dressed in blue shirt and white pyjamas, Anand went for a white T-shirt, paired with Black jeans look. The father-in-law and son-in-law looked happy as the new member of their family joined them today.