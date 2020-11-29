62-year-old Hansa Patel was found with head injuries at her house in Drew Gardens, Greenford on Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Son,31, Charged For Beating His Mum, 62, To Death in Greenford, London

Shanil Patel was charged with her murder, who police confirm to be Mrs Patel’s son. He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court late today.

A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘A man has been charged with murder following an incident in Greenford.

‘Shanil Patel, 31, of Drew Gardens, Greenford was charged on Friday,

November 27 with the murder of 62-year-old Hansa Patel.

‘He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court late today.

‘This follows an incident on Wednesday, November 25 at an address in Drew Gardens, Greenford where a woman died after being found with head injuries.

‘Shanil Patel is the son of Hansa Patel.’

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A murder investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

DCI Harding said: ‘At this early stage we retain an open mind around the circumstances surrounding this incident.